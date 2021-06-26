LETTER: Democratic presidents have to clean up messes made by their GOP predecessors

I read with interest your June 22 editorial on the fiscal cliff. The common denominator with the three triggers of fiscal response is that they all were preceded by Republican presidents. Bill Clinton became president in January 1993 and although Barack Obama was in office for a year after George W. Bush was in office, it’s hard to place any blame on those two Democrats for the deficit. In fact, by the time Mr. Clinton left office eight years later, the debt was manageable.

The last president left a mountain of debt in four years thanks to his Don Quixote style of wall building and tax cuts to the wealthy.

It seems as if Democrats have to clean up the messes that Republicans have created.

It was always the mantra that Democrats tax and spend. But looking back, doesn’t that make more sense than cutting taxes and spending?