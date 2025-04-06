LETTER: Democrats abet fiscal insanity

Isn’t it ironic that the progressive left continues to harp the line “We’re looking forward, not backward” yet is fighting tooth and nail to maintain the status quo of their bloated government tax-and-spend policies? The president and his Cabinet and advisers are doing what any responsible business or average citizen must do when faced with spending more than they take in. They’re finding ways to economize to balance the books.

Former President Barack Obama implemented a spending reduction program, but the deficit increased during his time in office. During the presidency of Bill Clinton, policies to rein in spending and reduce the federal workforce by 400,000 employees were enacted. How is today different? It’s because of the man in the White House.

Democrats and their legacy media enablers with their Chicken Little prognostications can’t see that Mr. Trump plays the long game. Spending cuts, tariffs and lay-offs, not tax increases, are now unfortunately necessary in the attempt to restore some sanity to the federal budget.