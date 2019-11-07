LETTER: Democrats abusing impeachment power for partisan ends

(The Associated Press)

The Founding Fathers made it clear that impeachment was not intended to be a partisan means to overturn an election. It is reserved for extreme bipartisan cases in which the president may have to be removed for high crimes and misdemeanors. The stakes in this current impeachment effort against a duly elected president endanger the very core values of our republic and the allegations do not come close to meeting the bipartisan standard.

I am stunned and saddened that our own Rep. Dina Titus, a former UNLV professor of American government, is right in the middle of this. She, of all people, should know better and understand the potentially dire short- and long-term consequences of weaponizing impeachment solely for political purposes.