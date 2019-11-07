60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Democrats abusing impeachment power for partisan ends

By Miss Riley, Henderson
November 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Founding Fathers made it clear that impeachment was not intended to be a partisan means to overturn an election. It is reserved for extreme bipartisan cases in which the president may have to be removed for high crimes and misdemeanors. The stakes in this current impeachment effort against a duly elected president endanger the very core values of our republic and the allegations do not come close to meeting the bipartisan standard.

I am stunned and saddened that our own Rep. Dina Titus, a former UNLV professor of American government, is right in the middle of this. She, of all people, should know better and understand the potentially dire short- and long-term consequences of weaponizing impeachment solely for political purposes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clients try to keep warm at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in L ...
LETTER: A matter of priorities
Robin Skone-Palmer Las Vegas

Feed and shelter for illegal immigrants, but not for our own people.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Quid pro quo or extortion?
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

President Donald Trump was trying to serve his own interests, not the interests of the country.

(Getty)
LETTER: Don’t knock VA health care
Gary Lewey Las Vegas

I am a 72-year-old veteran who has only VA medical insurance. I would favor Medicare for All.