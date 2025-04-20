LETTER: Democrats and a Contract For America

But voters already know what they stand for — and some of it isn’t good.

In response to the April 13 commentary by Rep. Dina Titus, “Contract for America: Democrats must let the voters know what they stand for”:

Recently, the Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation (Reps. Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen) voted against HR28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act 2025. As a group, their vote declares that it’s OK for a man to claim to be a woman and dominate women in their sports arena. According to their votes, they also think it is OK for those men to violate the private spaces designated for women only. This vote says it is acceptable conduct for a young man to claim to be a woman, go into a women’s locker room, completely disrobe and walk into a shower full of women.

The Democrats in our congressional delegation all parroted the same lame talking point about the possibility of young women being forced to do a genital exam as a result of HR28. We have five members of our congressional delegation who claim it’s quite possible a locker room full of young women athletes preparing for a competition can’t tell the difference between male and female genitalia, therefore it’s possible they might have to submit to a genital exam.

Most of us are not one-issue voters. But based on this total lack of common sense and decency, one has to wonder about their judgment on all of the other issues that they deal with. It’s a little bit too late for “Contract for America.” They have already defined themselves quite well.