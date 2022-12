FILE PHOTO - Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington, U.S. on July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

Elon Musk has provided a glimpse into the dirtiest of all professions: politics. Big Tech is the Democratic arm that now guides all political direction and thought. Thank you, Mr. Musk, for proving this fact. Too bad you don’t have the cash to buy Google and Facebook.