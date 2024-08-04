LETTER: Democrats and democracy

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders seemed on the way to being the Democratic presidential nominee. The party leaders couldn’t have that — they stepped in and put in new rules regarding super delegates and, essentially, nullified the primary process.

In 2020, it again seemed as if Bernie or Elizabeth Warren was getting too close to being the nominee. Again, party leaders such as Rep. Jim Clyburn stepped in and nullified the primary process.

In 2024, RFK Jr. posed a threat to Joe Biden. The leaders of the Democratic Party conspired to keep him from mounting a challenge to the incumbent. Then, when Mr. Biden was revealed to be incompetent, the party leaders again stepped in to nullify an election. Let’s throw in attempts to take Mr. Trump off state ballots and to litigate him out of the race and you see who doesn’t think much of the voting process.

When the Democrats say Mr. Trump is a “threat to our democracy,” the word “our” is not meant to reflect the collective 330 million people in this country. It means the Democrats think they own our democracy … and Mr. Trump is threatening to take it away from them and give it back to the people.