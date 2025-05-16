LETTER: Democrats and enforcing American immigration law

Once again, I am struggling to understand why Democrats aren’t decrying the efforts by protesters outside the ICE detention center in New Jersey who are attempting to stand in the way of ICE’s illegal immigrant removal efforts.

In 1952, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act. This law mandates that those in the United States without proper documentation must be detained and expelled from the country. Yes, a removal order is also to be given. But once that’s done they must be expelled. This process requires that they be detained until such order is given. If not for a detention center, or centers, where are the 10 million illegal immigrants to be housed while awaiting deportation?

Are the Democrats virtue signaling by supporting these protests? Are the politicians pandering for votes? Who knows? Who can understand it? What we all do know, however, is that the law is the law. If you don’t like it, change it. That’s what our republic is all about. Protest all you want, but until the law is changed, get out of the way.