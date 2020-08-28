LETTER: Democrats and mail-in voting

AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

Why do Democrats always seem to overreach in the middle of the night when no one is watching? Why is traditional voting so difficult? The data show that the people at risk with in person voting are those over the age of 55 or who have a comorbidity. Approve absentee mail-in balloting for those registered voters who request an absentee ballot, for any reason. Everyone else can go to the polls.

I’m over 55, and I would go to the polls to vote because I take pride in this civic duty. To me, it’s more important than grocery shopping or going to Home Depot. Everyone needs to decide for themselves.

Mailing out ballots to everyone who has ever registered to vote, along with ballot harvesting, invites fraud because we know that ballot signatures are not verified. It matters not who wins in this November’s election, there will be doubt that the election was legitimate. That should never happen.