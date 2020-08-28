92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Democrats and mail-in voting

Bruce Blough North Las Vegas
August 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Why do Democrats always seem to overreach in the middle of the night when no one is watching? Why is traditional voting so difficult? The data show that the people at risk with in person voting are those over the age of 55 or who have a comorbidity. Approve absentee mail-in balloting for those registered voters who request an absentee ballot, for any reason. Everyone else can go to the polls.

I’m over 55, and I would go to the polls to vote because I take pride in this civic duty. To me, it’s more important than grocery shopping or going to Home Depot. Everyone needs to decide for themselves.

Mailing out ballots to everyone who has ever registered to vote, along with ballot harvesting, invites fraud because we know that ballot signatures are not verified. It matters not who wins in this November’s election, there will be doubt that the election was legitimate. That should never happen.

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
3
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
4
Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for social media replies
Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for social media replies
5
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Coronavirus myths?
LETTER: Coronavirus myths?
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

Think about all those Americans who have died.