LETTER: Democrats and student loan relief

(Getty Images)

I don’t have any student loan debt. My college education was paid for by 24 years of military service, courtesy of the GI Bill. I did, however, help my children pay off their student loans. So, when do I get my $20,000 refund? I’m not holding my breath.

When Democrats get their hands on the nation’s wealth, they spend it like drunken sailors on shore leave. This latest handout is yet more fuel on the inflation fire at a time when the country is already in a recession. Worse than that, this latest redistribution of wealth is just one more cynical ploy to buy votes.

Maybe I shouldn’t bother paying my mortgage or car loans. Perhaps as the November election nears, and the Democrats become increasingly desperate, they might pay off my debts, too.