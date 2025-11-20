49°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats and the Epstein files

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Questions about Clark County’s new 9-1-1 tax proposal
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Obamacare pandemic subsidy sunset was a Democratic idea
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council bans pet sales
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Charter school teachers know what they’re getting into
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
November 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The recently released Epstein files involving President Donald Trump have all the credibility and truthfulness of the Steele dossier. This is just another feeble attempt by Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats to demean and smear the president. America has seen this act before and has had enough. Of course, when you have no answers for crime, health care, illegal immigration and other issues what else is there to do?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council bans pet sales
Amanda Hays Las Vegas

Most people who purchase animals from pet stores don’t realize that almost every one came from an abusive, high-volume breeding mill.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
LETTER: Trump’s war on science hurting Americans
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

Americans elected President Donald Trump to reduce inflation and help the economy, not to wage a war on science. Our global pre-eminence rests on reversing these terrible anti-science policies.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. ...
LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable?
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Given the endless delays in our country regarding death sentences, one must ask: Is it still appropriate?

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Measles case in Clark County very concerning
Julpohng Vilai Las Vegas

As a pediatrician and the vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I am deeply concerned by the recent measles case in Clark County.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
LETTER: On socialism and communism
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

You can argue forever where socialism ends and communism begins. The road always begins with the state controlling your choices.

LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Charter schools are about the only thing that seems to be working for parents and their children in Nevada, and we are all thankful for the teachers who serve there.

