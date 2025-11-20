LETTER: Democrats and the Epstein files
Just another feeble attempt to smear the president.
The recently released Epstein files involving President Donald Trump have all the credibility and truthfulness of the Steele dossier. This is just another feeble attempt by Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats to demean and smear the president. America has seen this act before and has had enough. Of course, when you have no answers for crime, health care, illegal immigration and other issues what else is there to do?