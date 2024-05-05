70°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats and the ‘hate America’ crowd

FILE - Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University campus, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York. U.S. colleges and universities are preparing for end-of-year commencement ceremonies with a unique challenge: providing safety for graduates while honoring the free speech rights of students involved in protests over the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
RJ Liepins Henderson
May 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

They say that thousands have been arrested at these antisemitic, pro-terrorist demonstrations. Do you really think the Democratic judges will give them jail time? Not a chance. It’s not like the folks wandering about the Capitol on Jan. 6 getting years in jail. No, these poor anti-Israel fools were only fighting with police and yelling, “Death to America!” or, “Go Hamas!”

They hate America, but the Democrats don’t mind. On the liberal news channels they kept saying “peaceful” even though American flags were burning.

These fools were created by Democrats too scared of losing the Muslim vote. But they won’t get even a slap on the wrist. National insanity is rampant and unfolding in front of your eyes.

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can’t wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

