Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

As a followup to Gary Baume’s Jan. 22 letter “Dem hypocrites,” I offer Part II. On Jan. 13, Democrats invoked the “racist, Jim Crow” filibuster rule to kill Sen. Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill. Then on Jan. 26 they brought up the vote to kill the same filibuster they just used. In 2020, Democrats used the filibuster rule 327 times while the Republicans used it once.