Letters

LETTER: Democrats and the Steven Horsford affair

A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas
May 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 22, 2020 - 9:28 pm

I am appalled that Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen both basically think that Rep. Steven Horsford’s infidelity is a “private matter” (Wednesday Review-Journal).

Sorry, ladies, but, when you are in public office, you have no private life and you are expected to raise your standards to that of a moral, law-abiding legislator. If Rep. Horsford cheats on his wife, what’s to have stopped him from cheating the citizens of Nevada while he has been in office?

They crucified former Sen. John Ensign when he had an affair a number of years ago. But I guess the Democrats are, once again, above the law.

Shame on Rep. Horsford and shame on our Nevada senators for attempting to degrade and excuse the proclamations of holy matrimony. Rep. Horsford does not deserve to run for office once again.

