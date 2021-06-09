LETTER: Democrats and their new voting laws

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

I’m wondering why Nevada and many other states are going to such lengths to change our election laws. Supporters of the move use voter suppression as the reason and say that minority voters have a harder time getting to the poles or obtaining proper IDs for one reason or another. They use the pandemic as an excuse to expand mail-in voting.

So I’m curious as to why, in 2008 and 2012, these same laws in effect now were fine when the country elected a Black man to the White House. If the laws that were in place back then got Barack Obama elected, wouldn’t that prove that there is no minority voter suppression? What has changed since then other than the fact that Donald Trump, a Republican, won in 2016, which didn’t set well with the Democrats?