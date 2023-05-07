LETTER: Democrats are hypocrites on voter ID

People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and a host of other Democrats are opposing voter ID calling it “unconstitutional and perpetuating the idea of possible voter fraud.” I’m curious: Do they also say that when they go to rent a car, buy liquor, get on a plane or at any of the other times when an ID is required? By their standards, isn’t it “fraud” to have to prove their identities for each of these scenarios?

If they are so concerned about fraud and elections, wouldn’t voter ID prove that the people voting are legally able to do so and strengthen the integrity of our elections? Is it really “unconstitutional”? What’s the real problem here?