LETTER: Democrats aren’t interested in the truth about Russia, Donald Trump

Carl Parrillo Las Vegas
May 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2019 - 11:34 pm

In his recent letter, Richard Strickland wrote about Attorney General William Barr refusing to provide Congress with “an unredacted copy of the Mueller report.” He says this makes Mr. Barr guilty of obstruction of justice.

In fact, the unredacted report has been made available, but no Democrat has chosen to read it. They are not interested in the truth. They are trying to keep this ridiculous collusion story alive. After all, Hillary Clinton could not have possibly lost to Donald Trump without Russia controlling our voting machines. Right?

LETTER: Michael Ramirez is a gem
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is lucky to have the editorial cartoonist.

LETTER: Impeachment can’t come soon enough
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it.

LETTER: Time for Congress to outlaw assault weapons
Christopher Digsby Las Vegas

We as Americans have the right to bear arms. We do not, however, have the right to own weapons that can produce such a mass devastation in such a short amount of time.