LETTER: Democrats aren’t interested in the truth about Russia, Donald Trump

(AP)

In his recent letter, Richard Strickland wrote about Attorney General William Barr refusing to provide Congress with “an unredacted copy of the Mueller report.” He says this makes Mr. Barr guilty of obstruction of justice.

In fact, the unredacted report has been made available, but no Democrat has chosen to read it. They are not interested in the truth. They are trying to keep this ridiculous collusion story alive. After all, Hillary Clinton could not have possibly lost to Donald Trump without Russia controlling our voting machines. Right?