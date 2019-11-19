75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Democrats asking union members to give up long-sought benefits

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
November 19, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 

Union members represent a sizable voting bloc for Democrats, and two of their top three candidates want to eliminate private health insurance, benefits the union has fought long and hard to achieve over the years.

I can’t see clear-thinking Culinary union members supporting Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren and giving up their health insurance for something as inferior such as “Medicare for All.” My guess is they endorse Joe Biden.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: On the infamous quid pro quo
David Dandrea Henderson

Quid pro quo defined is “a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.” Try this one.