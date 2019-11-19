LETTER: Democrats asking union members to give up long-sought benefits
Trading a Cadillac health care plan for a government-run system.
Union members represent a sizable voting bloc for Democrats, and two of their top three candidates want to eliminate private health insurance, benefits the union has fought long and hard to achieve over the years.
I can’t see clear-thinking Culinary union members supporting Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren and giving up their health insurance for something as inferior such as “Medicare for All.” My guess is they endorse Joe Biden.