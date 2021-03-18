LETTER: Democrats bail out their favorite states
It is a miracle. Amazing. As soon as the relief bill was passed — within days after knowing they are going to be bailed out — California suddenly is going to start to reopen.
March 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
It is a miracle. Amazing. As soon as the relief bill was passed — within days after knowing they are going to be bailed out — California suddenly is going to start to reopen. Who would have thought that all it would take is money to cure the virus.
These governors and liberals think that the rest of the people do not know what is going on. They are wrong. If our governor follows suit, we will be next because Nevada bail out money is coming. Hold out long enough and the rest of America will come to your rescue.