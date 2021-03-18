59°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats bail out their favorite states

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
March 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
A sign advertises a restaurant opening Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It is a miracle. Amazing. As soon as the relief bill was passed — within days after knowing they are going to be bailed out — California suddenly is going to start to reopen. Who would have thought that all it would take is money to cure the virus.

These governors and liberals think that the rest of the people do not know what is going on. They are wrong. If our governor follows suit, we will be next because Nevada bail out money is coming. Hold out long enough and the rest of America will come to your rescue.

