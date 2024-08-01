LETTER: Democrats boycott Netanyahu’s speech

By ignoring terrorism, they are inviting it to come here next. Did we learn nothing from 9/11?

As I watched Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent address to Congress, I couldn’t help notice the empty seats belonging to dozens of elected Democrats. Do those missing not have any Jewish constituents, or do they actually represent terrorists? They themselves need to be labeled as a danger to our country, which guarantees freedom of religion.

