Letters

LETTER: Democrats boycott Netanyahu’s speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump rips into Joe Biden
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Lombardo seeks more land for housing development
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
David Lyons Las Vegas
July 31, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

As I watched Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent address to Congress, I couldn’t help notice the empty seats belonging to dozens of elected Democrats. Do those missing not have any Jewish constituents, or do they actually represent terrorists? They themselves need to be labeled as a danger to our country, which guarantees freedom of religion.

The oath they all took talks about protecting the American people. By ignoring terrorism, they are inviting it to come here next. Did we learn nothing from 9/11?

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
Hermelinda Ureno Henderson

It would be awesome and inspiring to all our citizens to have a talented female “Dream Team” guide the Democratic Party to victory.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s rope-a-dope
Merritt Carlton Las Vegas

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman.

(Getty Images)
Do Democrats even care about kitchen table issues?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns
Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It was heartwarming to see the media praise Joe Biden for his selfless act of withdrawing from the presidential campaign.

