LETTER: Democrats claim impeachment trial was biased and unfair

We are now hearing the expected yelling from Democrats that the Trump impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate was biased and conducted without calling witnesses for more evidence. This particular argument cuts both ways.

If House Democrats had done a thorough and complete job of obtaining evidence, the need for new witnesses is really moot. If Senate Democrats feel witnesses are needed in the name of completeness and fairness, then we are left with the inescapable conclusion that the run-up to impeachment was slipshod, incomplete and bereft of fact.

It seems to me that, regardless of what you might think about what people “thought” President Donald Trump may have said, one inescapable conclusion remains: If the glove doesn’t fit, you must acquit.