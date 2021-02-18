LETTER: Democrats continue to hound Donald Trump

Democrats preach tolerance, acceptance and inclusion, but will they ever stop hounding former-President Donald Trump and start conducting the business of the people?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats preach tolerance, acceptance and inclusion, but will they ever stop hounding former-President Donald Trump and start conducting the business of the people?

They tried in vain for four years to remove a duly elected president with false narratives and conspiracy theories — none of which proved to be true. Now that their man is president and Mr. Trump is a private citizen, can we stop the clown show and actually start doing what you were elected to do? The American people have had enough.