LETTER: Democrats don’t get it

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Members of the Democratic Party seem to know and fully accept the fact that they are going to get clobbered in the 2022 midterm elections. Logic would dictate that they would be asking themselves what they are doing wrong and what they need to change in order to turn this around. Instead, they stay right on course with their far left radical agenda and rhetoric, alienating more voters by the day. It should be clear by now that the majority of Americans are not buying into socialism. The Dems just don’t seem to get it.