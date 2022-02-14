72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Democrats don’t get it

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
February 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Members of the Democratic Party seem to know and fully accept the fact that they are going to get clobbered in the 2022 midterm elections. Logic would dictate that they would be asking themselves what they are doing wrong and what they need to change in order to turn this around. Instead, they stay right on course with their far left radical agenda and rhetoric, alienating more voters by the day. It should be clear by now that the majority of Americans are not buying into socialism. The Dems just don’t seem to get it.

MOST READ
1
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
2
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
3
Man dead, shooter detained following attempted car theft
Man dead, shooter detained following attempted car theft
4
‘Living on the edge’ with Mrs. ‘Mattress Mack’
‘Living on the edge’ with Mrs. ‘Mattress Mack’
5
Knights trade for center paying off — just not that one
Knights trade for center paying off — just not that one
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak
LETTER: Follow the leader
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

Gov. Steve Sisolak just mimics California.