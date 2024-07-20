LETTER: Democrats don’t want to protect election integrity

It’s time for a change in Washington and in the line-up representing Nevada. Vote as if the future of the United States depends on it — because it does.

Some of our elected officials in Washington, who just happened to be Republicans, put forth the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. It passed 221-198 with only five Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in backing this important measure. Sadly, the Democrats in our Nevada congressional delegation voted against it.

The Democratic leadership suggested the bill would be “an extreme burden (on) countless Americans.” Our president has vowed to veto it. This position is the real threat to democracy.

It’s time for a change in Washington and in the line-up representing Nevada. Vote as if the future of the United States depends on it — because it does.