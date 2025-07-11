97°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats exploit tragedy to attack the president

John Turzer Henderson
July 10, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Today, many Democrats — without fear of reprisal, rebuke or censure — never let a tragedy go to waste and use current events to express their continued hatred for Donald Trump.

Multiple Democratic Party members took to social media to blame Mr. Trump, climate change, race and government cuts for the damage and deaths caused by flooding in Texas this week. Democrats openly support illegal immigrants and call ICE agents “Nazis.” Just days before a gunman ambushed Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas, congressional Democrats voted against a resolution condemning the Los Angeles riots and the anti-ICE rhetoric that’s happening in Los Angeles.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer uses his “pulpit” to spread lies about the recently passed big beautiful bill. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to heavily criticize Mr. Trump for sending in the National Guard to quell the anti- deportation demonstrations, calling it “outrageous” and “un-American.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett says, “Illegal immigration is not a crime.” Debbie Wasserman Schultz says, “Trump wants to bleach America.”

Do the Democrats really believe their “stunts” will convince Americans to support them in the 2026 midterm and the 2028 presidential elections?

