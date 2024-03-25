54°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats for democracy?

Troy Pyles St. George, Utah
March 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

They have pulled out all the stops in efforts to keep Republican and third-party candidates off the ballots so no one can vote for them. Fortunately, thus far their efforts are failing. But they won’t stop.

They claim that freedom and democracy are on the ballot. It’s true — and Democrats are the candidates we should fear.

As to claims that a Republican will be a dictator, consider President Joe Biden has gone around our elected representatives in Congress 135 times already with his executive orders. That includes one to buy votes just before the midterms by pretending to forgive $400 billion in student loans owed to us taxpayers.

THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

