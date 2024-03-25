LETTER: Democrats for democracy?

The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

They have pulled out all the stops in efforts to keep Republican and third-party candidates off the ballots so no one can vote for them. Fortunately, thus far their efforts are failing. But they won’t stop.

They claim that freedom and democracy are on the ballot. It’s true — and Democrats are the candidates we should fear.

As to claims that a Republican will be a dictator, consider President Joe Biden has gone around our elected representatives in Congress 135 times already with his executive orders. That includes one to buy votes just before the midterms by pretending to forgive $400 billion in student loans owed to us taxpayers.