LETTER: Democrats for the working man?

Former Vice President Joe Biden rallies the crowd during a Nevada State Democratic Party rally to promote voting at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

If you work in a casino or any trade in Nevada, you probably are in a union. If you work in a tip-oriented business, you are no doubt happy to know President Joe Biden is hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to take a look at income you may have accidentally forgotten to report. Or you are extremely pleased to help pay $10,000 or $20,000 to fund other people’s college loan bill.

Can you remember when President Biden promised to “Buy American”? Yet now he wants to buy oil from Saudi Arabia. Ask where your union campaign donations go.