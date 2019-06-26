96°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats, free college and reparations

J.J. Schrader Henderson
June 26, 2019 - 3:46 pm
 

As those in the Democrat presidential field of 24-plus candidates try to outdo themselves by promising almost everything (for “free,” of course), I am intrigued with two issues that are gaining traction: Free college (coupled with debt forgiveness of existing college loans) and reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Debt-free college is apparently now a “right,” and asking recipients to actually pay for college is “just not American.” Likewise, a little cash in the form of reparations will magically make whole the perceived current economic hardships endured by today’s descendants of those unjustly forced into slavery 150-plus years ago,

How long will it be before Democrats promise taxpayer-funded reparations to those suffering from not having attended college and the loss of potential income that goes with it? I mean, if my great uncle Harry had gone to college for free, who knows how much better my life could be today.

Combining the concept of free education and reparations can result in a brand new class of victims … victims who only the Democrats can protect with your tax money.

