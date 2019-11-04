LETTER: Democrats go after Donald Trump for quid pro quo

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Democratic House is attempting to get rid of President Donald Trump by accusing him of a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine. If President Trump is guilty, then each one of these Democratic hypocrites is just as guilty.

Quid pro quo means: You do something for me, and I’ll do something for you. All politicians at election time promise that, if you vote for them, they will do something for you. Every employee sells his talents to an employer for a salary. Everything we do — be it buying groceries or a car — is an example of quid pro quo.

Every political act is an example of quid pro quo. Barack Obama gave Iran $150 billion and got nothing in return. President Trump is an expert at quid pro quo and always gets something in return. Think about it.