LETTER: Democrats going over the top with abortion

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I generally support a woman’s right to choose, and I don’t believe anyone really wants to return to back-alley days. I also fully understand that Democrats have absolutely no successes to crow about and have a multitude of disasters to try to paper over.

But when their campaigns consist solely of hurling mud at their opponents, telling outright lies and shrieking about how much they like to kill babies, it becomes apparent that politics has reached an abysmal new low. These people have seized the moral low ground and are wallowing in it.