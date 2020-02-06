LETTER: Democrats have been in the gutter for three years

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I am an 80-year-old man. I have witnessed a fair amount in my life. I have watched diligently the attempts to impeach my president and investigate him from the time he was elected, if not before.

I had an opportunity to vote against Barack Obama and did. He was, however, my president. I would have never condoned the Republicans announcing that they we going to harass him thoughout his entire eight years leading to a farce impeachment. I would have voted for Mr. Obama’s re-election or not voted if the Republicans had done this.

What has happened in the past three years is gutter performance, spending millions of our money and their precious time. Worse, this has been supported by good, well-intentioned Democrats who have been led around by a donkey. Think of the good this wasted money and time could have done for our children and our country.