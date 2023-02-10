LETTER: Democrats have big brains

Victor Joecks quotes the correct data about college-educated people tend to lean Democratic (Sunday column). But he leaps to the wrong conclusion about what that data shows — as do many Republicans.

The Republican Party has moved so far away from their small government, fiscal conservative roots that the bulk of the party is now made up of uneducated, close-minded sheep. Many intelligent and educated conservatives are distancing themselves by becoming independents.

Yes, a majority of college-educated people are Democrats, but not because of “brainwashing.” It is because when intelligent people are exposed to a variety of ideas they learn that the narrow-minded way they were raised is not the only way to think about a subject. Education opens minds. Ignorance closes them.