49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Democrats have big brains

Sherry Hobbs Henderson
February 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Victor Joecks quotes the correct data about college-educated people tend to lean Democratic (Sunday column). But he leaps to the wrong conclusion about what that data shows — as do many Republicans.

The Republican Party has moved so far away from their small government, fiscal conservative roots that the bulk of the party is now made up of uneducated, close-minded sheep. Many intelligent and educated conservatives are distancing themselves by becoming independents.

Yes, a majority of college-educated people are Democrats, but not because of “brainwashing.” It is because when intelligent people are exposed to a variety of ideas they learn that the narrow-minded way they were raised is not the only way to think about a subject. Education opens minds. Ignorance closes them.

MOST READ
1
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
2
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
CARTOONS: The strange, confusing saga of George Santos takes another turn
3
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
4
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
5
$125K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$125K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Energy conservation is vital to help Southern Nevadans get through the current heat wave, says ...
LETTER: Democrats imposed higher utility costs
Edward Allen Las Vegas

Noticeably absent from your Friday article about the increasing utility costs is any mention of the new taxes imposed by our Democratic-controlled government.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: Here’s how to fix the police
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Rep. Steven Horsford is naïve to think that President Joe Biden and a dysfunctional Congress can do anything to stop a tiny number of rogue cops from doing evil things.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, ...
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident.

A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. ...
LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: There’s no justification for this police beating
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

In response to Kenneth Braun’s Thursday letter (“Gas on fire”) justifying the actions of the Memphis police officers when they recently beat a young man to death

More stories for you
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: On Ukraine, is glass half empty or half full?
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue