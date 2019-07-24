LETTER: Democrats have gone too far

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

I enjoy reading Debra Saunders’ column, and in many cases agree with her point of view. But in her most recent article (July 21, “Trump’s unnecessary roughness”), she made the statement that Trump’s halfhearted rebuke of the crowd who chanted “send her back” was out of concern his rhetoric “could endanger his re-election campaign.”

That statement tells me she is out of touch with just how alarmed and disgusted moderates and independents are with the Squad and the Democratic Party for not rebuking their vile, racists, unpatriotic, anti-Jew, socialists comments. As a moderate I did not vote for President Trump in 2016 but after the last three years I will vote for him in 2020. And not just me. Most of my friends and business associates feel the same way. The Democrats have gone so far left that I fear for the future of our country.

I strongly suggest Ms. Saunders get out of the office and get in touch with the average American who has to listen to this putrid garbage being spewed by the Democrats. Compared to them, President Trump is a paragon of virtue and restraint.