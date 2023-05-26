79°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats have nothing to do with soaring U.S. debt

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
May 25, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to Ray Kolander’s Saturday letter:

Who caused most of that $31.4 trillion debt? It was not the Democrats. It was two unfunded tax cuts for the wealthy by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. It was a 2008 financial crisis under the Bush administration. It was a 2018 pandemic under the Trump administration. It was two unfunded wars in Iraq and Afghanistan created by the Bush administration.

Mr. Kolander, please list for us exactly what moves made by Democrats caused you to think otherwise? Tell, us Mr. Kolander, just exactly why you think “putting spending back to 2020 levels” is the responsible thing to do? What makes that so responsible? Why wouldn’t putting spending back to a 2016 level be even more responsible? Or even a 1930 level?

LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing
LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills. He is right.

