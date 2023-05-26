LETTER: Democrats have nothing to do with soaring U.S. debt

(Getty Images)

In response to Ray Kolander’s Saturday letter:

Who caused most of that $31.4 trillion debt? It was not the Democrats. It was two unfunded tax cuts for the wealthy by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. It was a 2008 financial crisis under the Bush administration. It was a 2018 pandemic under the Trump administration. It was two unfunded wars in Iraq and Afghanistan created by the Bush administration.

Mr. Kolander, please list for us exactly what moves made by Democrats caused you to think otherwise? Tell, us Mr. Kolander, just exactly why you think “putting spending back to 2020 levels” is the responsible thing to do? What makes that so responsible? Why wouldn’t putting spending back to a 2016 level be even more responsible? Or even a 1930 level?