Letters

LETTER: Democrats hold up stimulus bill

Malcolm Telloian North Las Vegas
October 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are holding up folks from getting their much-needed relief checks for food and rent because they insist on adding some unrelated funds for their pet projects — like they did last time — and that is plain wrong Congress needs to pass legislation that all bills stand on their own. Period. No tit for tat.

We, the taxpayers, have been ripped off for years by this terrible practice and it needs to stop. How many millions (billions?) might have been saved if this had been enacted long ago. We should insist they pass legislation to this effect.

