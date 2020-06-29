LETTER: Democrats ignore their own historical problems surrounding race
Stop pointing fingers and look in the mirror.
Victor Joecks is spot on about the Democratic Party (June 19 column). Woodrow Wilson was a Democratic president whom modern Democrats like to conveniently forget re-segregated different federal agencies during his presidency. There was also a little racist movie called “Birth of a Nation” that Wilson had screened at the White House several times.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, also a Democrat, denied entry into the United States to Jews who fled from Nazi-controlled Europe during Adolf Hitler’s purges.
There were more racist Democratic politicians in the latter half of the 20th century: President Lyndon Johnson, who was fond of using the N-word behind closed doors; President Jimmy Carter, who loved falsely branding anyone racist who disagreed with him; and Gov. Ralph Northam, a Virginia Democrat, wore blackface while in grad school in the 1980s;
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, also has a racist past.
Systemic racism needs to be addressed immediately. When Democrats stop pointing fingers and take a look in the mirror, we can begin the conversation about where the systemic racism truly lies.