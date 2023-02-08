LETTER: Democrats imposed higher utility costs

Noticeably absent from your Friday article about the increasing utility costs is any mention of the new taxes imposed by our Democratic-controlled government.

Noticeably absent from your Friday article about the increasing utility costs (“Utility bills hit Nevadans”) is any mention of the new taxes imposed by our Democratic-controlled government.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act had a $6.5 billion tax increase on natural gas and a $12 billion increase on crude oil. For those who heat with propane, it comes from crude oil.

People quickly forget that former President Barack Obama once said, “Under my plan, electricity rates will necessarily skyrocket.” The Green New Deal is a continuation of Obama’s plan with added grief for consumers. You get what you vote for.