Letters

LETTER: Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation love spending

Steven Horsford.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steven Horsford.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mary Birdwell Las Vegas
March 5, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading about the Las Vegas Social Security office closing and moving to the federal building, and the uproar from Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford and Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, my thought was that these three should have been better stewards of our tax dollars. They all supported trillions for things such as expensive government EV chargers. They favored money for electric buses costing hundreds of thousands each that aren’t reliable transportation. They backed the internet connectivity bill, which we found out (Wednesday editorial) was rife with theft — $14 million gone in Nevada and not one home connected to the internet anywhere.

I could go on. But I believe Review-Journal readers understand my point.

Sharolyn Craft North Las Vegas

I delayed any judgement on Donald Trump for 30 days to see how his decisions affected our citizens and country. I am very afraid about what he is doing to our country.

