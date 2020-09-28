82°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats in search of that elusive ‘equality’

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
September 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Democrats are running on equality. Whether it’s white superiority, income inequality, racism, social justice or reparations, it all boils down to making us all equal. Democrats have been trying to do this since the days of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The words are new, but the ideas are old.

The solution Democrats seek was described by Kurt Vonnegut in his 1961 short story “Harrison Bergeron.” Mr. Vonnegut describes the United States of 2081 after our Constitution had been amended to require equality. Instead of the inequality created by each individual’s differing talents, the constitutional changes imposed equality by hindering the tyranny of talent. The attractive were made to wear disfiguring masks, the strong to carry heavy weights and the smart to wear devices to hinder their thinking. Equality was finally achieved.

