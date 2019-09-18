77°F
LETTER: Democrats keep on bashing Donald Trump

George Pucine Las Vegas
September 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Instead of continually bashing President Donald Trump, how about these Democratic debate mannequins own up to the statistics from their own Democratic stronghold?

According to a Chicago Tribune crime team that tracks shooting victims in Chicago, there are 1,920 fatalities so far this year. How about owning up to these statistics and condemning this Democratic stronghold?

Hmmm, only silence …

