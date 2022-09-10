LETTER: Democrats keep trying to fool voters

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the state's biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. The lawsuit filed 10 days before the Nov. 3 election alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April from the Secretary of State for the vote plan. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

During the 2018 election season, Democrats campaigned on a “Better Deal for Democracy,” focusing on jobs, wages and a better future for Americans. Included was their version of voting rights, campaign reform and the usual rhetoric against Donald Trump.

There was barely any talk of impeachment. That ended the moment they won control of both houses. The “Better Deal” agenda was put on the back burner and it was full speed ahead on their hidden agenda of impeachment.

As we approach the 2020 midterms, their rhetoric is about loan forgiveness, prescription drug prices, abortion and what they call the “fascist, extremist” right wing. There is no talk of the economy, crime, the border and the other problems.

I urge voters, regardless of affiliation, to adopt as their mantra the words from the The Who song, “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”