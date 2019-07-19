LETTER: Democrats look to take down the country

The future looks bleak if they get in charge.

Thank you for your Monday editorial regarding the Yucca Mountain/Rick Perry story from last week. I felt the exact same way when I originally read that story.

As it was with the “children in cages” story, President Donald Trump and his administration are being blamed for the sins left behind by President Barack Obama and his cronies.

As a 71-year-old war baby and previous Democrat, I fear for the future my children and grandchildren will face if the current Democratic Party and mainstream media are successful in taking our great country down.