Letters

LETTER: Democrats love democracy?

President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
August 25, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The way the Democrats go about saving democracy is by going after their political opponents in courts of law. And if that doesn’t work, to save democracy they file lawsuits from Maine to Colorado to Minnesota to keep that opponent off the ballot.

As we speak, to save democracy, the Democrats are still in court across the country trying to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jill Stein off as many ballots as possible.

When they got caught lying repeatedly about the fitness of their candidate, the big-money people withheld campaign cash unless that candidate was replaced. When replaced, more than $300 million immediately flows into Democrat coffers. Huge amounts of money and time was spent to select their candidate in the primaries, and yet to save democracy Joe Biden is discarded and someone who got none of those primary votes will now be the Democrats’ standard bearer.

I do not like the way Democrats even think about democracy much less try to save it.

