LETTER: Democrats love high gasoline prices

Now that Joe Biden has kept his campaign promise to attack Big Oil and to reduce fossil fuel production in the name of the Green New Deal, resulting in $5-a-gallon fuel costs, it is reported that some people are turning to electric vehicles to avoid paying the exorbitant fuel prices.

Forget that the average electric vehicle is much more expensive than the standard gas vehicle. How long does it take to recoup the cost difference? That’s a debate for another time.

What most people are not aware of are the costs to replace EV batteries. Most manufacturers offer an eight-year and/or 100,000-mile warranty. After that, you’re on your own. Replacement costs depend on the brand of vehicle and are reported to run between $8,000 and $20,000 — in some cases more.

How many people will opt to spend $20,000 to keep a $10,000 car running? What will happen to all the EVs that will be abandoned?

Maybe the Democrats will bring back the well-thought-out Obama era program, Cash for Clunkers.