LETTER: Democrats meddle in GOP gubernatorial primary

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I was watching a TV commercial recently that bashed Joe Lombardo, a Republican who is running for governor. The commercial is paid for by a group called “Stronger NV.” After doing some research, I learned that this is apparently a Democratic-sponsored group.

Now why do you suppose a Democratic group would want to get involved in a Republican primary? Ever thought about that? My theory is that they are afraid Mr. Lombardo might do a good job, or that he might have the potential to defeat their Democratic nominee. The strategy is to try to get the worst Republican candidate into the final election so that their Democratic candidate can win. Curious.

Is this how Democrats are going to try to win? I hope Nevadans are smarter than this.