LETTER: Democrats must still be for open borders, men in women’s sports and government waste

During Donald Trump’s speech last week, I focused on the reaction to the president as he outlined his agenda. For the entire speech, Democrats sat on their derrieres, not rising once to any of his points. This means to me that Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her Democratic colleagues are against everything Mr. Trump said and that they are for the exact opposite.

So they are for men in women’s sports. So they are for millions more illegals entering our country. So they are for continuing our support for ridiculous foreign aid payments? So Democrats are for doling out billions to continue the status quo of spending?