Letters

LETTER: Democrats need a new candidate

Don Perry Las Vegas
January 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Here’s a tip for Democrats: Get a new candidate. Joe Biden has failed. His open border policy is eroding our country from within. This man has crushed those on fixed incomes. The American dream of home ownership is gone with the doubling of interest rates. So if your choice for president is a man who has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, is in obvious mental decline and has given the middle class up for dead, then I suggest you vote for Teleprompter Joe or whoever writes his script — or, better yet, a new candidate.

