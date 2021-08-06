LETTER: Democrats need Jan. 6 for the 2022 elections

Where were the guns for this supposed “coup” attempt?

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

I have only one question concerning the “coup” of Jan. 6. Where were the guns? Do Democrats expect me to believe that right-wing groups on the FBI list of domestic terrorists would not bring guns to the “coup” in 2021 America? Please.

This was a, “mostly peaceful protest” marred by a few “bad apples” out of a crowd of 75,000.

Democrats need an issue they can talk about in 2022, and the “coup” will be the only one in 2022 they will want to talk about.