101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Democrats need Jan. 6 for the 2022 elections

Charles Shrout Henderson
August 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

I have only one question concerning the “coup” of Jan. 6. Where were the guns? Do Democrats expect me to believe that right-wing groups on the FBI list of domestic terrorists would not bring guns to the “coup” in 2021 America? Please.

This was a, “mostly peaceful protest” marred by a few “bad apples” out of a crowd of 75,000.

Democrats need an issue they can talk about in 2022, and the “coup” will be the only one in 2022 they will want to talk about.

MOST READ
1
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
2
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
3
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak vetoes vital bill involving dentistry
Ed De Andrade Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Dental Association.

Effective leaders communicate, collaborate and engage. They motivate and inspire by treating people with respect and professionalism.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The vaccinated aren’t happy with the unvaccinated
Craig Larson Mesquite

Apparently the only way out of this situation is for those who choose not to get vaccinated to catch COVID and either build a natural immunity or face a far sadder consequence.