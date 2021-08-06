LETTER: Democrats need Jan. 6 for the 2022 elections
Where were the guns for this supposed “coup” attempt?
I have only one question concerning the “coup” of Jan. 6. Where were the guns? Do Democrats expect me to believe that right-wing groups on the FBI list of domestic terrorists would not bring guns to the “coup” in 2021 America? Please.
This was a, “mostly peaceful protest” marred by a few “bad apples” out of a crowd of 75,000.
Democrats need an issue they can talk about in 2022, and the “coup” will be the only one in 2022 they will want to talk about.