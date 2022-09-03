LETTER: Democrats need to look inward on high energy costs

A construction crew digs a trench for replacing a Southwest Gas pipeline in the area of the Jericho Heights subdivision on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2009, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Recently, I have seen TV ads trying to link Adam Laxalt’s work as a lobbyist for oil companies with high gasoline prices. Actually, his lobbying efforts would have the opposite effect. As a lobbyist, Mr. Laxalt would work to acquire additional leases and drilling permits, as well as reducing regulatory restrictions. This would increase production capability and lower costs, ultimately reducing the price of gasoline and electricity.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden declared war on the fossil fuel industry. During a campaign stop in 2020, he vowed, “I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuels.” While debating Bernie Sanders during the Democrat primary, he said, “No more drilling offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” As predicted, gasoline prices soared because of his misguided policies.

Don’t be fooled by Democrats who blame rising energy prices on anyone but themselves. It was their short-sighted virtue-signaling energy policies that caused the problem. Until they either reverse their economy-wrecking decisions (not likely), or are voted out of office, we can expect more of the same. What Mr. Biden really meant during his campaign was, “We’re going to end affordable fossil fuels.”