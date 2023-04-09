LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform
Most people can see no reason why anyone would be against these common-sense election reforms, especially a voter ID requirement.
Re: Gov. Joe Lombardo’s election bill, your Tuesday front-page article “Aguilar blasts elections bill” and the Review-Journal’s editorial review of same:
Most people can see no reason why anyone would be against these common-sense election reforms, especially a voter ID requirement. I doubt there are many, if any, people living legally in the United States over the age of 18 who don’t have a valid federal or state ID. This just doesn’t exist, as you need one to do almost anything imaginable today.
I can think of only one possible reason why anyone would be against enacting a voter ID requirement, and it’s not a good one.