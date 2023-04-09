LETTER: Democrats off the rails on election reform

Most people can see no reason why anyone would be against these common-sense election reforms, especially a voter ID requirement.

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Virginia, Maryland, Nevada and other states where Democrats have control, lawmakers are pushing to make it easier to cast ballots by mail, increase early voting and require greater oversight over changes to election law. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Re: Gov. Joe Lombardo’s election bill, your Tuesday front-page article “Aguilar blasts elections bill” and the Review-Journal’s editorial review of same:

Most people can see no reason why anyone would be against these common-sense election reforms, especially a voter ID requirement. I doubt there are many, if any, people living legally in the United States over the age of 18 who don’t have a valid federal or state ID. This just doesn’t exist, as you need one to do almost anything imaginable today.

I can think of only one possible reason why anyone would be against enacting a voter ID requirement, and it’s not a good one.