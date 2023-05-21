LETTER: Democrats oppose Joe Lombardo’s choice plan

Steve Sebelius’ May 14 Viewpoints essay regarding Gov. Joe Lombardo’s omnibus education reform bill — Assembly Bill 400 — which would expand money available for Opportunity Scholarships, points out that the Democratic majority in the Nevada Assembly and Senate is entrenched in party politics rather than doing what is right for the many families who seek alternative education venues for their children currently enrolled in failing Clark County public schools.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager cites “fundamental disagreements” with the governor’s proposal, saying he is “not in favor of using tax money to give private school vouchers that generally help more affluent kids.” Doesn’t he understand that businesses donate to Opportunity Scholarships? The scholarships are means-tested and are available only to families with incomes that don’t exceed 300 percent of the poverty line.

Mr. Yeager’s statement befuddles me. Why wouldn’t he encourage Democrats to fully support better educational opportunities for children of less-affluent parents? Why wouldn’t all elected state officials support the bill so that the children can receive the best possible education?

What’s wrong with this picture? Common sense is out the window. Clearly, the Democratic-controlled Legislature bows to the powerful teachers union and cares little about providing the best possible educational experience for tomorrow’s workforce.